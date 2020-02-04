Pega Launches Express for Low-Code App Development

Pegasystems today announced Pega Express, a low-code software development methodology seamlessly integrated within Pega Platform, to guide users step by step as they design and deploy Minimum Lovable Products (MLPs) and evolve and extend them.

Tthe Pega Express methodology offers a guided drag-and-drop interface within Pega Platform's App Studio environment. App builders can build their new apps by doing the following:

Designing each microjourney: Pega guides app builders in designing each microjourney (small but high-value case types within an application, such as inquire about service, dispute a charge, or onboard a new partner). App builders design each microjourney and their associated processes.

Selecting personas and channels: App builders select user personas and define how they engage in the app. For example, they can specify how a customer, customer service agent, or lending manager will uniquely interact with a new loan origination app at different stages of each microjourney. App builders can also activate the most appropriate engagement channels, such as a self-service portal, mobile device, or agent desktop, for each persona.

Integrating relevant data: Pega provides a complete view of relevant data sources, such as CRM, ERP, or other databases. By visualizing this integration landscape on a single screen, Pega allows app builders to validate the data completeness of each microjourney and create a record of who did what at each stage.

With these foundational elements defined, Pega Platform automatically generates the application and the accompanying documentation. The Pega Express methodology lays the foundation to add app functionality as business needs change.

"By incorporating design-thinking principles into how applications are created, we have turbocharged the pace of change in digital transformation," said Don Schuerman, chief technology officer and vice president of product marketing at Pegasystems, in a statement. "By infusing Pega Express methodology within Pega Platform, we've reinvented how businesspeople can engage with and evolve the systems that run their business, allowing them to quickly react to customer needs and stay ahead of competitors."

The Pega Express methodology will be available with the release of Pega Platform 8.4 later this month.