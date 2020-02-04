OZ Introduces Solution Accelerators

OZ, a global consulting, services and solutions provider, has launched a suite of digital Solution Accelerators for the travel and hospitality industries.

"Advancements in IoT, mobile applications, analytics, and AI are poised to help travel and hospitality organizations go even further toward improving CX and building customer loyalty," said Jorge Agnese, vice president of consulting for travel and hospitality at OZ, in a statement. "We are proud of our research and development efforts in designing a suite of digital solutions that empower travel and hospitality organizations to meet the high expectations of customers as they interact with their brands.

The OZ Solution Accelerators include the following:

VelOZity - A real-time customer experience solution that uses camera feeds and artificial intelligence to recognize people, determine emotions, and assign Net Promoter Scores. Depending on emotions, VelOZity can communicate to a companion mobile app to enable quick customer support and resolution.

Flow - A room automation application that enables guest control of the TV, thermostat, lights, curtains, and doors.

Ozzie - A personal assistant that uses technologies like augmented reality, machine learning, and analytics to help answer customers questions.

OZ Immerse - A virtual and augmented reality application for customers to explore and reserve travel destinations and excursions and view amenities at resorts.

OZ Recognize - Powered by machine learning, this application recognizes and promotes driver-safety by helping analyze worn and faulty parts.

OZ Go - A virtual reality app that gives users a 360-degree view of destinations before arriving.

PaparOZzi - A system that uses drones with cameras, as well as a set of apps to request that a picture be taken. The system queues all requests, processes them and sends pictures to the requesters.

These solutions were created specifically for the travel and hospitality industry. In addition, OZ has designed two unique chatbot solutions, the Mira Chatbot and OZ Helpers. The Mira chatbot helps users understand medical diagnoses, prescriptions, and advancements in the medical field. OZ Helpers chatbots, used across a variety of industries, can be integrated into websites to answer business-specific questions.