Nectar Integrates Diagnostics with CX Assurance
Nectar Services, a provider of proactive unified communications and contact center monitoring and performance management software, has integrated its Customer Experience (CX) Assurance and Nectar Diagnostics offerings, providing a single solution for automated testing and troubleshooting.
Nectar's CX Assurance offering provides a suite of contact center testing capabilities, including auto-discovery, voice recognition and simulation, dynamic call automation, and load testing. The direct integration with Nectar Diagnostics drives more capabilities into the CX Assurance platform, enabling contact center voice and operations teams to both analyze the quality of the test calls based on network performance, as well as investigate carrier or voice platform signaling issues. Additional features include real-time media monitoring, signaling analysis, network path, and event correlation.
"The contact center is high value to the enterprise, as the customer experience drives customer behavior, loyalty, and revenue. We've built a powerful integration between CX Assurance and Nectar Diagnostics to allow contact center operations teams to quickly deep-dive into reports directly from recent test campaigns. This saves hours of work and complicated coordination between contact center, network and operations teams,” said Joe Fuccillo, chief technology officer at Nectar, in a statement. "The combined solutions provide and support a more scalable testing environment as contact centers add feature-rich applications and programs to their customer service centers, driving value throughout the entire business."