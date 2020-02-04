Nectar Integrates Diagnostics with CX Assurance

Nectar Services, a provider of proactive unified communications and contact center monitoring and performance management software, has integrated its Customer Experience (CX) Assurance and Nectar Diagnostics offerings, providing a single solution for automated testing and troubleshooting.

Nectar's CX Assurance offering provides a suite of contact center testing capabilities, including auto-discovery, voice recognition and simulation, dynamic call automation, and load testing. The direct integration with Nectar Diagnostics drives more capabilities into the CX Assurance platform, enabling contact center voice and operations teams to both analyze the quality of the test calls based on network performance, as well as investigate carrier or voice platform signaling issues. Additional features include real-time media monitoring, signaling analysis, network path, and event correlation.