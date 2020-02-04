MaritzCX Sells Its Mystery Shopping Business to Ipsos
ipsos has acquired the mystery shopping business of MaritzCX. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Staffed by more than 150 employees, Maritz's Mystery Shopping business has been operating for more than 35 years, mostly in North America.
"This acquisition will significantly expand Ipsos' Mystery Shopping offer, improving our operational capabilities and consolidating our North American and global clients," said Didier Truchot, Ipsos' chairman and CEO, in a statement. "It is a proof of our commitment to meet the needs of our clients who seek better customer service performance across all retail channels. We welcome the experienced researchers, new client relationships, and new capabilities."
"We are very excited about this opportunity for our mystery shoppers, employees, and customers to move forward as part of Ipsos. The opportunity to collect meaningful service improvement insights are higher than ever with mystery shopping, and the future looks bright as our network, technology, and employees join a market leader that is investing significantly in this area," said Mike Sinoway, MaritzCX's CEO, in a statement.