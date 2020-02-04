Macorva Unveils Marcova CX Platform for Customer Reviews

Macorva, a feedback company, today launched the Macorva CX customer feedback platform, which allows companies to gather actionable customer experience ratings that tie their feedback directly to individual employee service.

With Macorva CX, companies can gather customer reviews based on specific interactions to motivate and reward outstanding employee service or identify churn risks and rekindle troubled customer relationships. It proactively delivers simple mobile surveys via SMS followed by measurable, actionable data to help drive CX improvements.

"For the first time ever, we're giving companies a way to tie customer experience and employee performance together with hard data to help them reward excellence and incentivize improvement," said Macorva founder and CEO Carley Childress in a statement. "We give you actionable data to hold people accountable and help you deliver on your promises to customers."

Marcova CX is built on Macorva's employee engagement platform, Macorva EX.

With Macorva CX, companies can do the following:

Customize touch-response questions and attributes to gather data on a customer experiences with specific employees, locations, and more;

Proactively send surveys via SMS or email immediately after customer interactions;

Simplify the review process for customers with a quick 1-5 overall experience rating and attributes;

Spot CX trends over time by employee, team, department, location, or for the entire organization;

Integrate Macorva CX ratings alongside Macorva EX ratings to provide a customer perspective in employee performance management;

Identify top CX performers and those who need a training refresh, to reward and incentivize service;

Determine whether customer complaints are isolated incidents or a trend that indicates potential churn; and

Intervene immediately following negative reviews.

The Macorva CX turnkey solution can be white-labeled and customized. Companies can add coupon codes or other incentives for customers to share their feedback.

On the back end, detailed analytics allow companies to create custom reports that examine a wide range of performance metrics and unique parameters.

Macorva CX is available as a stand-alone platform or as a companion to Macorva EX.