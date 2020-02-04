Sparkhound Introduces Pop-up Service Desk

Sparkhound, a digital solutions firm for implementation of cloud services, custom applications, advanced analytics, and managed enterprise services, today launched Pop-up Service Desk, a team of IT professionals to augment existing help desk staff during digital transformation and software implementation projects.

Pop-up Service Desk lets companies expand IT support and address user concerns during a digital migration. In addition, the Pop-up Service Desk can be white-labeled so all interactions take on a companys particular service desk contact and support features and the augmented services can be ramped up or down at the customer's discretion.

"For organizations to achieve the greatest value from digital migrations, they need the necessary support to ensure the investment is successful," said Jonathan Meyers, Sparkhound's chief technology officer, in a statement. "Sparkhound's Pop-up Service Desk helps any company avoid a poor end-user experience or adoption failure by temporarily expanding the support team and domain-specific expertise<

Additional benefits include the following: