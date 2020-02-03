TechTarget Launches Priority Engine Email Alerts

TechTarget, a provider of B2B technology purchase intent data and services, has released IT Deal Alert Priority Engine Email Alerts to help sales teams identify and take action on the best opportunities in their territories.

Priority Engine is a cloud-based platform that provides technology vendors with the most active accounts and prospects researching technologies in their market. Priority Engine Email Alerts provide reps with quicker and easier access to this intelligence.

Delivered weekly, Priority Engine Email Alerts are customized by recipient and can dynamically be aligned by sales rep territory or a defined list of ABM accounts. They monitor the most relevant buyer activity at top accounts, surface the best opportunities, and give sellers one-click access to detailed account reports, contacts, and relevant purchase intent insights.

Enterprise technology sales teams will now be able to do the following:

Prioritize outreach with visibility into recent and relevant activity at target accounts;

Discover new opportunities at accounts that have recently become active; and

See if at-risk customers are engaging with competitors.