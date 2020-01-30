Vision Critical Launches Winter '20 Version of Sparq Customer Insights Platform

Vision Critical, a cloud-based customer experience solutions provider, has released its Sparq Winter '20 platform update with new features that give customers more control over their data.

New Sensitive Data controls, the Power User Role, and the Sensitive Data Purge go beyond helping companies stay compliant with regulations like the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Protection Act (CCPA). They secure access to sensitive customer data while allowing companies to gather actionable insights through meaningful engagement.

With the addition of a Power User Role, companies can provide broader access to the platform while limiting access to sensitive data. The Power User Role ensures that only designated users use the data with editable permission levels. The Sensitive Data Purge feature allows Sparq administrators to set specific conditions under which member data is fully deleted from the community. This feature helps companies comply with member requests to delete their data.

"The newest updates to the Sparq platform build on a brand's ability to provide a superior experience for their customers. By showing that they are committed to a transparent process to gather insights that go beyond data regulations, brands create a superior customer journey," said Riaz Raihan, president of products at Vision Critical, in a statement.

The Winter '20 release also brings Tableau integration, allowing system administrators to connect both survey and profile data, and Support for Threaded Comments, which lets Hub users reply directly to comments and share images within threads.