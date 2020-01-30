SurveyGizmo Launches Activated NPS

SurveyGizmo launched Activated NPS to help companies collect and respond to Net Promoter Score (NPS) feedback immediately and directly.

"Companies wait to analyze trends and make changes, leaving the customer behind. Businesses need to solve customers' problems quickly to keep them for the long term," said Ryan Tamminga, vice president of customer success at SurveyGizmo, in a statement. "In addition to facilitating immediate feedback, the Activated NPS Solution delivers trending data to drive transformation and improve the experience for all customers."

SurveyGizmo Activated NPS provides a suite of pre-configured survey questions, integrations, and reports that allow users to setup, manage, and monitor their company response to critical customer feedback. It allows organizations to operationalize feedback by integrating into the systems they use every day.

The Activated NPS Solution includes the following: