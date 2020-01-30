WeVideo Adds Branding Feature

WeVideo, a cloud-based video creation platform provider, has added a branding feature to help businesses add their unique branding, including logos, colors, and fonts, to video content they create.

"This is a pretty significant addition to our feature set, especially for our business and non-profit users," said Andrew Baum, WeVideo's president and chief marketing officer, in a statement. "Brand is everything to businesses. We sought out feedback and advice from customers and businesses everywhere to find the best solution for empowering them to quickly and effectively boost their brand through video. This new feature will help them do just that on all social channels, their website, and anywhere else their brand lives."

With this new feature, businesses will be able to create more brand-specific videos, upload their logos to use as watermarks, select colors via the color grid or pick the exact color by entering the hex code, and select up to three specific fonts from the WeVideo library. Users can place their unique watermarks in any corner of their videos, set the size and transparency. They can also trim them to fit over specific portions of content. Users can use the exclusive WeVideo Linked Resources feature to co-locate their official brand guidelines right in WeVideo.

WeVideo's branding feature joins WeVideo Essentials, a library of more than 1 million stock videos, images,? and audio files, and WeVideo JumpStart, which lets users edit files as they upload. With green screen, users can take their stories anywhere and simultaneous webcam and screen recording helps create webinars and product demos.