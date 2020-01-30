First American DataTree Launches List Solution

First American DataTree, a provider of property data and document images, has launched DataTree Lists for customer acquisition built from a database of U.S. property and homeownership information.

Marketers can tap DataTree Lists to identify and reach very specific and unique target markets, including advanced segmentation by available property equity, propensity scoring, new movers, listed properties, tax and foreclosure status, and loan and financing specifications.

"DataTree Lists serves modern marketing professionals who value data quality, coverage, currency, and completeness to fuel lead generation and customer acquisition. They can now access new highly qualified target markets across a variety of stages in the homeownership life cycle, boosting the efficiency of marketing budgets and providing a competitive advantage" said Jim Portner, vice president of product and strategy at First American Database Solutions, in a statement. "We've combined the unrivaled depth and breadth of First American data assets with our commitment to customer service to deliver higher-quality, uniquely targeted lists faster so our customers can go to market at greater speed and with greater confidence."

With DataTree Lists, marketers also benefit from DataTree Lists quick counts system, suppression options, saved searches, data security, and compliance measures.