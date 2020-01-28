True Influence Launches the True Influence Marketing Cloud

True Influence, a provider of intent-based marketing, sales, and demand-generation solutions, today launched the True Influence Marketing Cloud, a digital platform that connects data and customer experiences.

The True Influence Marketing Cloud allows for cross-channel marketing and sales, personalization of B2B strategies, optimization tactics, and near real-time analytics and insights.

"Being able to maintain and manage critical data is key to the ongoing success of sales and marketing programs, and ultimately, the bottom line for a company," said Brian Giese, CEO of True Influence, in a statement. "Our new Marketing Cloud provides all marketing and sales tactics in a single location with results for each campaign, allowing users to make changes in real time and immediately increase the effectiveness of campaign actions in one place."

It begins with the collection of raw data feeds from the web, capturing crucial intent signals indicating that customers or prospects might be interested and ready to buy. This data is then housed in the True Influence Database (TIDB) where it is categorized and enriched before being processed through the True Influence platform.

Once the refined data is in the platform, it starts with an Identity Graph Triangulation, where records are matched to build a cohesive, omnichannel view of individual customers. These customer records are then analyzed by the True Influence Relevance Engine, where advanced analytics using natural language processing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence examine their behaviors to identify billions of intent signals. Each contact record is TripleCheck validated to ensure all information is 100 percent correct. This three-pronged process uses True Influence proprietary algorithms to screen out inaccurate records, so only real, active B2B contact records are delivered.

The entire True Influence Marketing Cloud integrates to inform any marketing automation platform or CRM system, allowing users to manage the entire True Influence suite of intent-based solutions.

The True Influence solutions found in the True Influence Marketing Cloud include the following: