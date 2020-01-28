Aprimo Launches Aprimo for Life Sciences

Aprimo, a provider of technology for content, operations, and performance, today launched Aprimo for Life Sciences to help life sciences firms market their products through traditional and digital channels.

Aprimo for Life Science is a promotional materials management solution that combines artificial intelligence-powered work management with collaboration, markup, and digital asset management capabilities. The solution enables teams across departments and geographies to collaborate, enrich, and review content for regulatory approval and then manage that content throughout its lifecycle.

"Many life sciences companies believe they have a regulatory review problem to solve, but what they often actually have is a full content management and lifecycle problem," said Mark Fera, senior vice president of alliances and industry solutions at Aprimo, in a statement. "We're also aware that most life science firms already have some hard-won processes in place, so we look to amplify and reduce the friction in those processes without having to uproot everything, while adding these content management features to give firms more visibility and opportunities to leverage the content when and how they want."

Aprimo for Life Sciences brings together sales, marketing, legal, regulatory, and other teams on a single operations and content platform while providing an experience tailored for each role. It gives teams brand and campaign planning capabilities to store, manage, review, and approve content.

Industry-specific features of Aprimo's offering include the following: