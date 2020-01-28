Tealium Partners with Invoca

Tealium, a provider of real-time customer data orchestration, and Invoca, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered call tracking and conversational analytics, are partnering to provide businesses with customer data and conversational analytics insights in real time to better inform contact center interactions and optimize the caller experience.

The partnership also includes a bi-directional integration between Tealium and Invoca.

Armed with Tealium's customer data, companies using Invoca can empower sales and service agents in the contact center with a more comprehensive view of the customer. Invoca can use enriched data from the profile in Tealium to route inbound calls automatically to agents with specific skill sets.

Additionally, Tealium users can enrich customer profiles with Invoca's conversational analytics capabilities, which detect key buying signals and call outcomes. Once a call has ended, Invoca sends key insights from the conversation, such as product interest and stage of the customer journey, back to Tealium to personalize future interactions.