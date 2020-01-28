Tealium Partners with Invoca
Tealium, a provider of real-time customer data orchestration, and Invoca, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered call tracking and conversational analytics, are partnering to provide businesses with customer data and conversational analytics insights in real time to better inform contact center interactions and optimize the caller experience.
The partnership also includes a bi-directional integration between Tealium and Invoca.
Armed with Tealium's customer data, companies using Invoca can empower sales and service agents in the contact center with a more comprehensive view of the customer. Invoca can use enriched data from the profile in Tealium to route inbound calls automatically to agents with specific skill sets.
Additionally, Tealium users can enrich customer profiles with Invoca's conversational analytics capabilities, which detect key buying signals and call outcomes. Once a call has ended, Invoca sends key insights from the conversation, such as product interest and stage of the customer journey, back to Tealium to personalize future interactions.
"Whether online or offline, consumers are mandating seamless customer experiences and personalization," said Mike Anderson, founder and chief technology officer at Tealium, in a statement. "They want companies to understand who they are and where they are in their customer journey. By partnering with Invoca, we can provide new insights into customer behavior, allowing companies to deliver both unparalleled customer experiences while simultaneously increasing marketing ROI."
"At Invoca, we're all about helping companies make human-to-human connections more meaningful and intelligent," said Cathie Brunnick, vice president of partnerships and alliances at Invoca, in a statement. "This partnership with Tealium does just that by unifying customer data with conversational analytics, allowing companies to take the right action in real time to optimize the customer experience and ultimately form a more positive connection with their customers."