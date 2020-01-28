-->
  • January 28, 2020

L-Soft Launches LISTSERV Maestro 9.0 Email Marketing Software

L-Soft today released version 9.0 of LISTSERV Maestro, its email marketing software enabling personal tracking with consent from subscribers.

LISTSERV Maestro 9.0 features a redesigned user interface with improved navigation and seven-step workflow. It is available as on-premises email marketing software or as a hosted cloud service, ListPlex Maestro.

Other highlights of the new version include improved subscriber list and profile field creation and responsive subscription pages that automatically adapt to changes in settings.

