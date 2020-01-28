SutiSoft Releases SutiCRM 7.8

SutiSoft, a provider of cloud-based business management solutions, today unveiled feature enhancements that are part of its SutiCRM version 7.8 release.

The additions include Follow-up Campaigns, Workflow Rules, and Lead/Opportunity Escalation.

With Follow-up Campaigns, users can see when email has been delivered, clicked, and opened to help drive follow-up campaigns based on their initial responses.

With Workflow Rule, automatic notifications get triggered to users when a field is updated in the workflow rule associated to the lead records.

And with Lead and Opportunity Escalation, users can configure escalation rules to others in the operational hierarchy.