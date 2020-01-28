EGC Group Introduces Raydeus Online Listing Management Platform

EGC Group has launched Raydeus, an online listing management platform that allows business owners to manage their online presence in real time.

Users can update their business hours, new products, services, menus, and offerings once and everything's automatically updated throughout channels like Google My Business, Facebook, Apple Maps, Yelp, and Yahoo, among others.

Since many online searches include the term "best," businesses need to manage online reviews, encourage positive reviews, and engage and respond to not-so-positive reviews quickly. Raydeus has a review platform to help businesses do just that.

With Raydeus, businesses can do the following:

Manage and update their information, especially vital stats like hours, menus, and product information;

Have a robust Google My Business profile, complete with posts, images, and enhanced listings.

Monitor feedback on review platforms like Yelp and Google My Business. Raydeus users get real-time review notifications and can publish good reviews across various channels and respond to negative reviews.

Access online local marketing snapshots in a real-time 24/7 dashboard.

Enhance local online marketing with paid search and digital media options.

"Search engine marketing is changing faster than ever, and now with voice search growing rapidly, businesses need to provide the right information to consumers when someone's searching for it," said Raydeus co-founder Nicole Penn in a statement. "This includes updated information across all channels and data sources. It's daunting for any business owner, so we're thrilled to offer such an innovative, automated, and low-cost solution to small businesses, retailers, and franchisees. We've already integrated the platform into our current retail client base, and we're excited to see the popularity of Raydeus increase." "Our franchisees are busy running their stores. They needed an easy-to-use digital marketing solution," said Kathie O'Connor, director of franchise support at Emerging Vision, in a statement "Raydeus gives our franchisees real-time digital marketing results, reviews, and customer feedback."

Additional Raydeus users include SuperCuts, Edible Arrangements, and Country Carpet.