Acxiom Launches Real Identity

Acxiom has launched Acxiom Real Identity, a global identity solutions portfolio that allows a holistic view of multiple customer identities across channels and digital touchpoints.

Acxiom Real Identity allows users to create first-party identity graphs and combine their first-party, second-party, and third-party data, including Acxiom's own comprehensive consumer data and audience insights.

"Acxiom has built its identity expertise over five decades and has established itself as a leader in identity solutions," said Dennis Self, CEO of Acxiom, in a statement. "Acxiom Real Identity represents the next phase of the Acxiom identity portfolio in response to our clients need to successfully navigate the digital ecosystem and deliver consistent, seamless customer experiences based on unified customer insight."

Acxiom Real Identity solutions will focus on five primary pillars: hygiene, resolution, management, assurance, and consulting. Acxiom's identity consulting services will include evaluating planned identity investments, building enterprise identity solutions, and amplifying existing investments to yield better performance.

Acxiom Real Identity can resolve identity across multiple representations of the same consumer and assign a common enterprise identifier to enable compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and other regulations. Additionally, Acxiom Identity Assurance services helps businesses verify and authenticate consumer identities for data access requests.