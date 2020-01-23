GPS Insight Acquires ServiceBridge

GPS Insight, a provider of fleet software, has acquired ServiceBridge, a field service management software company for small businesses and franchises. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We are incredibly excited about completing this acquisition with ServiceBridge," said Gary Fitzgerald, CEO and chief technology officer at GPS Insight, in a statement. "Our company has always provided great fleet insight, and now we're able to deliver businesses an even greater opportunity to save valuable time and money with the addition of advanced field services."

ServiceBridge offers platform functionally that enables field service teams to dispatch technicians, manage customer data, streamline workflow management and franchise operations, and analyze results.

The acquisition will expand GPS Insight's capabilities by connecting organizations with not only their vehicles but also their mobile workforces. The expanded software will support businesses through the entire workflow, including resource availability, daily planning, trips, jobs, and review.s