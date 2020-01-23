RealPage Acquires Modern Message

RealPage, a provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, will acquire Modern Message, a real estate industry resident engagement solution. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Modern Message platform will round out RealPage's ActiveBuilding resident portal for payments, resident communication, and monetization of rentables and amenities. RealPage plans to combine the two platforms to offer property management companies a complete renter engagement solution with significant benefits, including the following:

Engagement that drives increased leasing, retention, resident use of payments and eCommerce transactions for amenities and other services;

Resident behavior motivation via a high-value, points-based rewards program where residents accumulate points that can be redeemed for amenities, reward cards, and third-party marketers' discounts and perks;

A data-driven solution for benchmarking engagement and reputation;

Enhanced communications that build connections between onsite teams and residents;

A community branded, mobile interface that will work with any popular property management software platform; and

Automation of the delivery of any lease or renewal incentives offered to residents or prospects.