RealPage Acquires Modern Message
RealPage, a provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, will acquire Modern Message, a real estate industry resident engagement solution. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The Modern Message platform will round out RealPage's ActiveBuilding resident portal for payments, resident communication, and monetization of rentables and amenities. RealPage plans to combine the two platforms to offer property management companies a complete renter engagement solution with significant benefits, including the following:
- Engagement that drives increased leasing, retention, resident use of payments and eCommerce transactions for amenities and other services;
- Resident behavior motivation via a high-value, points-based rewards program where residents accumulate points that can be redeemed for amenities, reward cards, and third-party marketers' discounts and perks;
- A data-driven solution for benchmarking engagement and reputation;
- Enhanced communications that build connections between onsite teams and residents;
- A community branded, mobile interface that will work with any popular property management software platform; and
- Automation of the delivery of any lease or renewal incentives offered to residents or prospects.
"Modern Message provides a unique boost to our already powerful resident engagement platform. The two solutions joined together enable our clients to give residents a rich rewards experience, boost ancillary revenue, resident loyalty, and reputation scores, and see greater adoption of their RealPage solutions. In short, we will be able to offer clients and residents the full potential of a resident portal," said Jon Pastor, senior vice president of consumer solutions at RealPage, in a statement.
"This is a great time to become part of the RealPage team. ActiveBuilding will be the perfect gateway to deliver Modern Message's resident engagement programs to a broader industry audience while maximizing results. We are also looking forward to exploring new opportunities that may arise from the combined platform. It's beyond exciting," said ohn Hinckley, co-founder of Modern Message, in a statement.
"We immediately saw that RealPage shared our vision for resident engagement and loyalty. As a result, we are thrilled to continue on our mission and introduce our existing clients to the expanded capabilities available once the two platforms are combined. In the meantime, we will continue to support the Modern Message platform and deliver the same excellent service our clients have come to know and expect," added Mike Ivey, the other co-founder of Modern Message.