i95Dev Builds Magento Connector for Dynamics 365 Business Central
i95Dev has released a connector for Magento and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central,. The connector allows merchants to automate orders, payments, and customer and shipping information sync between the two systems.
Microsoft and Magento have approved the i95Dev Connect for Magento and Dynamics 365 Business Central and listed it in Microsoft AppSource and Magento Marketplace.
"I am excited about our new product and the opportunity it presents for our customers. Digital transformation is on the agenda of most of our customers, and i95Dev has been playing a crucial role in supporting them on that journey with our e-commerce and integration products, first with Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations and now with Dynamics 365 Business Central," said Vanit Kumar, CEO of i95Dev, in a statement. "i95Dev is focused on leveraging e-commerce and integration to help merchants better engage customers, empower employees, optimize operations, and grow business. We will continue to invest in building products and solutions to meet the evolving e-commerce needs of our customers."