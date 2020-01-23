i95Dev Builds Magento Connector for Dynamics 365 Business Central

i95Dev has released a connector for Magento and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central,. The connector allows merchants to automate orders, payments, and customer and shipping information sync between the two systems.

Microsoft and Magento have approved the i95Dev Connect for Magento and Dynamics 365 Business Central and listed it in Microsoft AppSource and Magento Marketplace.