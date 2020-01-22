Heart of the Customer and Usermind Partner
Heart of the Customer (HoC), a journey mapping consultancy, has partnered with Usermind to help businesses map, orchestrate, and optimize their customer journeys.
HoC's journey maps uncover the emotions that drive customer behavior and the touchpoints that have the greatest impact on loyalty. Usermind's XO Platform helps companies orchestrate customer journeys in real time in response to customers' actions, needs, and behaviors.
"Two-thirds of customer journey mapping initiatives fail to drive action," said Jim Tincher, HoC's founder and journey mapper-in-chief, in a statement. "CX innovation depends on both a strong foundation of mapped journeys and the successful implementation and continued optimization of these journeys to drive action and impact business results. HoC is excited to partner with Usermind because now we can accelerate time-to-value for clients by enabling them to turn theoretical journey opportunities into real-time solutions."
"Experience is the new product. Enterprises must now compete on the experiences they're providing around their products and services," said Michel Feaster, co-founder and CEO of Usermind, in a statement. "With HoC's team of strategic journey mappers and Usermind's XO Platform, brands can take their journey maps out of the drawer and deliver best-in-class experience at scale."
Related Articles
Required Reading: Journey Mapping Must Bring Customer-Focused Change
26 Nov 2019
In their new book, How Hard Is It to Be Your Customer? Using Journey Mapping to Drive Customer-Focused Change, co-authors Jim Tincher and Nicole Newton of Heart of the Customer note that 65 percent of customer journey mapping projects fail to drive change.