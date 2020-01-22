Heart of the Customer and Usermind Partner

Heart of the Customer (HoC), a journey mapping consultancy, has partnered with Usermind to help businesses map, orchestrate, and optimize their customer journeys.

HoC's journey maps uncover the emotions that drive customer behavior and the touchpoints that have the greatest impact on loyalty. Usermind's XO Platform helps companies orchestrate customer journeys in real time in response to customers' actions, needs, and behaviors.