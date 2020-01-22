Vibes Integrates Infutor ID Max
Consumer identity management provider Infutor has partnered with Vibes, a mobile marketing provider, to help companies enhance their audience data and market segmentation.
Vibes' Customer Data Intelligence solution enables companies seamless access to Infutor's ID Max solution, matching customer profiles and improving segmentation and audience targeting with expanded data. This new integration will also give companies access to enhanced attributes, such as home ownership, household income, marital status, purchasing power, etc., and advanced analytics.
"We partnered with Infutor for their customer service and expert identity graph. Infutor’s robust consumer identity data will help our customers add value to their consumer preferences and increase lifetime revenue," said Brian Garofola, chief technology officer at Vibes, in a statement. "Tapping into the right data and segmentation that leans into consumers' preferences, behavior, and brand sentiment is key to crafting a successful mobile marketing strategy."
"Infutor is excited to be working with a mobile marketing leader and help leading brands increase their mobile messaging and loyalty program results through improved identity resolution and segmentation," said Gary Walter, CEO of Infutor, in a statement. "Access to robust identity completion solutions is critical to appropriately segmenting large mobile audiences and increasing marketing program ROI."