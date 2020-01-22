Vibes Integrates Infutor ID Max

Consumer identity management provider Infutor has partnered with Vibes, a mobile marketing provider, to help companies enhance their audience data and market segmentation.

Vibes' Customer Data Intelligence solution enables companies seamless access to Infutor's ID Max solution, matching customer profiles and improving segmentation and audience targeting with expanded data. This new integration will also give companies access to enhanced attributes, such as home ownership, household income, marital status, purchasing power, etc., and advanced analytics.