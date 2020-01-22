ZoomInfo Launches Two Mobile Apps, CommunitieZ Go and ZoomInfo Mobile

ZoomInfo, a provider of go-to-market (GTM) intelligence solutions, has launched CommunitieZ Go and ZoomInfo Mobile to support its community and enterprise customer base. Available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, both applications support the growing demand for instant access to B2B data.

Through ZoomInfo's free application, CommunitieZ Go, users have access to a search tool to find contact and account data on their mobile devices. The premium version, ZoomInfo Mobile, available to all users on the new ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg platform, arms enterprise customers with advanced features and deeper B2B insights.

For premium users, ZoomInfo Mobile provide real-time newsfeed alerts and intelligence that go beyond standard demographic and firmographic data points and allows them to initiate calls and track the latest account activities, whether they are on-site, in the field, or on the move.