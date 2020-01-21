A Televerde Update: Outsourcer Changes the Lives of Inmates

Editor's Note:

The following is a follow-up to the original profile of Phoenix-based Televerde's prison workforce development program in which female inmates in Arizona and Indiana provide services to Televerde clients in seven of its 10 contact centers. The article ran in the March 2018 issue.

The Arizona State University's Seidman Research Institute has just released the findings of a study that reviewed the economic, social, and fiscal impact of Televerde's prison workforce development program on individuals, families, and the state of Arizona.

The results reveal that participants of the program go on to attain employment, earnings, and education at higher rates and reoffend at significantly lower rates than other formerly incarcerated females in the United States.

In addition, since Televerde launched the program in 1994, it has generated more than $8 billion in revenue for clients like SAP, Microsoft, Adobe-Marketo, and Pulse Secure.

In the past three years alone, it has generated 136,906 qualified leads for clients and completed 2,172 campaigns.

Research also highlights the following client results: