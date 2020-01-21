A Televerde Update: Outsourcer Changes the Lives of Inmates
Editor's Note:
The following is a follow-up to the original profile of Phoenix-based Televerde's prison workforce development program in which female inmates in Arizona and Indiana provide services to Televerde clients in seven of its 10 contact centers. The article ran in the March 2018 issue.
The Arizona State University's Seidman Research Institute has just released the findings of a study that reviewed the economic, social, and fiscal impact of Televerde's prison workforce development program on individuals, families, and the state of Arizona.
The results reveal that participants of the program go on to attain employment, earnings, and education at higher rates and reoffend at significantly lower rates than other formerly incarcerated females in the United States.
In addition, since Televerde launched the program in 1994, it has generated more than $8 billion in revenue for clients like SAP, Microsoft, Adobe-Marketo, and Pulse Secure.
In the past three years alone, it has generated 136,906 qualified leads for clients and completed 2,172 campaigns.
Research also highlights the following client results:
- Pulse Secure's go-to-market plan created a strategic sales and marketing plan that far exceeded expectations, yielding $55 million in sales pipeline with a 70 percent conversion rate through the funnel;
- Vertica met its aggressive growth goals, with 100 new opportunities and an 80 percent pipeline increase in just four months.
- With an account-based approach and a hybrid internal/outsourced inside sales team, InsideView expanded its pipeline for targeted accounts by three times, in addition to higher customer retention.
- With a more targeted campaign strategy, Republic Services racked up a 10-month reduction in sales cycle and a 300 percent increase in market-attributed revenue.