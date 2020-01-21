TheLocalProject, Launches CONNECTLocal Texting Platform

TheLocalProject, has launched the CONNECTLocal platform, providing mobile messaging functionality to local businesses .

"Consumers prefer text messages to email when it comes to communicating with businesses. Yet 90 percent of local businesses don't offer inbound texting. Our core mission is to develop networks for local communities that better connect people with local business, community, and each other. While building out our platform, we created a robust SMS text solution that we're giving to local businesses at cost so they can get started with mobile messaging before their network opens,"said company founder George Bogle in a statement.

CONNECTLocal gives helps businesses text-enable existing business landlines without changing phone carriers or adding special equipment. Businesses can receive texts from anywhere; messages are received on their computers and forwarded to their cell phones whenever they are away from their computers. A feature called number cloaking allows employees to reply to messages from their personal cell phones without revealing their personal numbers.

Businesses can send customer service texts to let customers know a service truck is on the way, an item is ready for pickup, appointment reminders, and more. They can incentivize customers to join their opt-in mobile lists.