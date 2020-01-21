CallRail Launches Google My Business Integration

CallRail, a marketing analytics platform provider, today launched a Google My Business (GMB) integration, allowing marketers to automatically create and install tracking phone numbers for their accounts and separate leads sourced from GMB from their main business lines or organic searches.

With this integration, CallRail is arming small businesses with the information they need to report on real insights from their local search marketing.

"Google and local search marketing have become synonymous. That's why, as a platform that makes it as easy as possible for businesses to see where their leads are coming from, we need to be deeply integrated with Google," said Kevin Mann, chief product officer and co-founder of CallRail, in a statement. "Because so many Google searches are resulting in zero clicks, it's often hard for small and local businesses to understand where their leads are coming from. This integration supports our customers by giving them access to all lead data coming through calls from GMB to improve their marketing strategies in 2020 and beyond."

With this integration, businesses also have access to full, multichannel attribution data for all lead types from calls, forms on websites or landing pages, and all marketing channels. Contact information, including names, email addresses, and phone numbers, are stored inside of CallRail for the lifetime of each business' account. Marketers can use this data to not only understand where their leads are coming from but those leads that have engaged with their business multiple times and the conversations that have driven them to convert.