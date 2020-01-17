Zendesk Launches Marketplace for Sell, with Integrations to Mailchimp, Dropbox, Pandadoc, and More

Zendesk today launched the Zendesk Marketplace for Sell apps, a central place for sales teams to access customer information from marketing, quoting, storage, invoicing, and other systems directly within the Zendesk Sell interface.

"Customers increasingly expect companies to collaborate internally and with partners on delivering a great experience, from education to consideration to purchase and when issues need attention," said Adrian McDermott, president of products at Zendesk, in a statement. "With these new apps, we are helping sales teams access more meaningful information as well as a platform to work hand in hand with customer service agents and other internal teams."

With the addition of Sell apps to the Marketplace, Zendesk lets users do the following:

Install apps and integrations from Sell partners, including Mailchimp, Dropbox, Pandadoc, and more;

Access partner apps that include Zendesk Support apps now enabled for Sell; and

Build integrations for Sell with other Zendesk products, including Support and Chat.