LinkedIn Adds To Pages

As part of its quarterly product update, LinkedIn has added three tools to LinkedIn Pages to further help marketers amplify the conversations that matter most to their organizations through their own voice.

The new features include the following:

Invite to Follow: Page Admins can invite their first-degree Profile connections to follow their LinkedIn Pages as a way to grow their organizations' communities and reach relevant followers. LinkedIn users can opt out if they don't want to receive invites, while preventing admins from sending more than 50 invites per day.

LinkedIn Live Streaming: An easy way to broadcast live video content to drive record engagement. LinkedIn Live enables companies to engage in two-way conversations on-screen and through the comments, while driving real-time participation through notifications of live content being transmitted. Over the next few weeks, LinkedIn will also be rolling out a stream targeting feature with third-party tools, including Restream, Wirecast and Socialive, to help companies reach the right audiences across languages and geographies and private testing capabilities to help companies with their first stream.

Post as Page or Member: Page Admins can choose whether they would like to share updates from their individual profiles or company pages, directly from the LinkedIn homepage.

Today, more than 50 million organizations around the world rely on LinkedIn Pages to help them engage with their customers, prospects, and employees.