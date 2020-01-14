SugarCRM Adds Renewals Console in Winter '20 Release

SugarCRM has added a renewals console in its Winter '20 release, along with additional features designed to improve the lead funnel, increase renewal rates for recurring revenue models, and optimize first-response resolution rates inside customer support centers.

The Renewals Console, a feature within Sugar Sell, is geared toward duration-based renewable services.

"The Renewals Console can have an immediate impact on the bottom line, automating renewals management and incorporating subscription customers into ongoing marketing efforts," said Craig Charlton, CEO of SugarCRM, in a statement. "This is perfectly aligned with our no-touch information philosophy and Sugar's commitment not only to understanding where the CX industry is heading, but anticipating the needs of our customers as a result."

Other highlights of the Winter '20 release include the following:

Sugar Market, which improves email bot click detection, allowing marketers to better understand prospect interactions by differentiating between bot and human traffic for a more accurate picture of email campaign response rates.

Sugar Serve, which provides time-aware case tracking, allowing customer service leaders to optimize team productivity by uncovering which types of cases require the most attention. Customer Service organizations can set up simple to complex business rules to measure and monitor first-response service-level agreements.

Tagging on Sugar Mobile, allowing users to create new tags, remove existing ones, and search by tag from their mobile devices.