PlumSlice Labs Partners with Cloudinary

PlumSlice Labs and Cloudinary today announced a partnership for digital product information and media asset management.

PlumSlice is a provider of product experience management (PIM/MDM), merchandising, and supplier collaboration solutions. Cloudinary is a provider of media management solutions, including a digital media asset management (DAM) solution. Together, they deliver an end-to-end omnichannel solution for retailers and wholesalers to drive growth by fully leveraging product information and digital assets across all channels and business processes.

"We were introduced to Cloudinary through a mutual customer, a $6 billion luxury retailer and found tremendous synergy in our solutions meeting a vital need in the marketplace," said Lori Schafer, CEO of PlumSlice, in a statement. "We're excited to take our joint offering to other large brands, retailers, wholesalers, and consumer companies."

"Today's consumers expect media-rich, personalized experiences, and brands are eager to deliver these modern experiences seamlessly and as easily as possible," said Gary Ballabio, director of business development at Cloudinary, in a statement. "We were pleased to partner with PlumSlice to ensure that our joint retail customer, one of the world's biggest luxury retail brands, benefited from a modern tech stack designed for today's needs. We look forward to growing the partnership and are aligned on helping brands and companies of all sizes and offerings succeed in meeting their customer and business goals."