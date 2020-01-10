Nielsen Acquires Merchandising and Analytics Provider Precima

Nielsen Global Connect has completed its acquisition of Precima, a provider of cloud-based retail and customer data applications and analytics, from Alliance Data Systems. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Through this acquisition, Nielsen Global Connect will deepen its portfolio of personalized and addressable pricing, promotion, and assortment capabilities by leveraging Precima's consumer loyalty and retailer analytics solutions. This deal brings Precima's loyalty data-backed collaboration programs and retail relationships to Nielsen Global Connect clients, globally. Precima's employees will now integrate into the Nielsen Global Connect organization.