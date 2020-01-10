Pinterest and SmartCommerce Partner for Digital Shopping Capabilities
SmartCommerce has joined the Pinterest Partner program, enabling Pinterest's more than 320 million active monthly users to add products they discover on the platform to a shopping cart.
Leveraging SmartCommerce Click2Cart technology, companies can now create ecommerce experiences on digital touchpoints like websites, digital ads, social posts and online videos. Through the Pinterest partnership, SmartCommerce lets companies take advantage of the high commercial intent of people on Pinterest.
"SmartCommerce Click2Cart functionality helps CPG brand partners make it simple to cart products straight from recipes, projects, regimen, and similar Pins, increasing the likelihood of inspiration-fueled purchase," said Jennifer Silverberg, CEO of SmartCommerce, in a statement. "In fact, our CPG clients have seen some of their highest rates of conversion to carts from Pinterest, so we are very excited about broadening this partnership."