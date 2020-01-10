Pinterest and SmartCommerce Partner for Digital Shopping Capabilities

SmartCommerce has joined the Pinterest Partner program, enabling Pinterest's more than 320 million active monthly users to add products they discover on the platform to a shopping cart.

Leveraging SmartCommerce Click2Cart technology, companies can now create ecommerce experiences on digital touchpoints like websites, digital ads, social posts and online videos. Through the Pinterest partnership, SmartCommerce lets companies take advantage of the high commercial intent of people on Pinterest.