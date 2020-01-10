Coveo Launches Coveo for Commerce

Coveo, a provider of experience intelligence platforms, has launched Coveo for Commerce, an artificial intelligence-powered solution to help retailers deliver personalized, profitable omnichannel customer interactions.

Coveo for Commerce enhances product and content discoverability, detects buyer intent, and automatically merchandizes personalized product recommendations that make business sense.

"The experience economy is built on data and AI. Tech-first companies have trained people to expect personalized, relevant, and unified experiences. With Coveo, every business can be an intelligent experience leader," said Coveo's chairman and CEO, Louis Tetu, in a statement. "But personalization alone is not enough; businesses also want to increase the profitability of their customer lifetime journeys. Coveo for Commerce enables businesses to do that elegantly and compete in the data and AI take-all economy."

Coveo for Commerce connects and unifies product catalogs and product-related content to provide shoppers with comprehensive, relevant information in their shopping experience. Structured product catalog data can blend with unstructured content, such as community reviews and YouTube videos.

Coveo for Commerce makes everything in catalogs searchable and presents the most relevant products first.

Coveo for Commerce gathers shopper signals,, and applies machine learning to automatically predict what is most relevant to each shopper. Coveo's Automatic Relevance Tuning (ART) uses past behavior from all shoppers to predict the content that will be most useful to each new shopper.

Coveo's Dynamic Navigation Experience (DNE) applies advanced machine learning to automatically change the order of search facets and facet values, based on shopper queries.

Coveo recommends products not just based on the personal attributes of the shopper, but also on what makes profitable business sense. Coveo for Commerce optimizes in real time to increase conversions from products with higher margins, as well as promoted and highly rated products. Coveo unifies context and intent data content from multiple sources, including customer support cases and product reviews,.

Coveo for Commerce runs on the Coveo Experience Intelligence Platform, a multitenant cloud that connects the entire customer journey, from visiting the website for the first time to purchasing, interacting with an agent, and self-serving as a customer.