Infutor Launches Consumer Data Opt Out Portal for CCPA

Consumer identity management company Infutor has launched a data opt-out portal in accordance with the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), allowing California consumers to log in, confirm their identities, and be removed from the data that Infutor manages within the mandated 45 days.

"Infutor has always taken consumer privacy very seriously, and the ability for any consumer to opt out has always been available. However, we have spent well over a year developing a portal to ensure we fully meet the CCPA requirements for verification, disclosure, and deletion of California consumer data from Infutor's consumer identity management systems," said Len Lombardo, chief information security officer at Infutor, in a statement. "While the unique CCPA processes are only in effect for California residents at this time, we anticipate other jurisdictions will move in this direction, and we can quickly scale to be effective in other states or nationally as needed."

On Infutor's homepage, consumers can go to the "Do Not Sell My Personal Information" button to be directed to the opt-out portal. California consumers will be identified and will initially request a disclosure of their personal information by filling out the Opt-Out Register form. If results are found, Infutor will email the disclosure report and the link to activate an Opt-Out Community Site account. From there, California consumers can review their personal information and determine if they want to proceed with the opt out (delete) process. All CCPA requirements of verification and acknowledgement will proceed. Alternatively, California consumers can call Infutor's toll free number to initiate this process.

Non-California Consumers will only be guided through the traditional opt-out process. In all cases, Infutor confirms consumers' identities via their social security numbers, names, and addresses.