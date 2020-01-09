Brierley Beefs Up LoyaltyOnDemand
Brierley+Partners is enhancing its LoyaltyOnDemand platform with new capabilities, including contextual input technology that will allow companies to expand and influence loyalty rules and personalization. For example, using facial recognition technology, the platform can capture a participant's mood and use it to trigger the most appropriate offers and messaging in real-time.
Additionally, Brierley's new LoyaltyOnDemand offers the following:
- Loyalty-as-a-Service (LaaS): A cloud native, multitenant, self-service evolution to empower loyalty solutions for companies of any size;
- Forward-Thinking Usability, with the latest usability design patterns, step-by-step configuration wizards, and multilingual support;
- Flexibility, with numerous extensibility options to enable unique and differentiating programs;
- Scalability, to shift from hyper-localized campaigns to globally distributed programs with cloud native technologies and auto-scale configurations; and
- Mobility, enabling engagement activities, augmented reality experiences, challenges, time and location-based promotions, sweepstakes, and more, on mobile devices.
"We have re-packaged decades of loyalty program design, capabilities, and execution expertise into a brand-new offering that takes full advantage of the absolute latest technologies to enable continuous evolution and global scale," said Bill Swift, Brierley's chief technology officer, in a statement..