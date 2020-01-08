Qualtrics Launches Frontline Feedback,

Qualtrics today launched Frontline Feedback, a collaboration tool that helps customer experience (CX) leaders collect, prioritize, and act on customer, employee, and product feedback, as part of its Qualtrics CustomerXM platform.

With Frontline Feedback, organizations can do the following:

Engage employees and other stakeholders by helping them identify customer experience gaps and contribute to a more customer-centric culture;

Empower employees to provide customer, employee, and product experience feedback using the channels they prefer;

Prioritize feedback and, using advanced text analytics, surface hidden insights and recommended actions to the appropriate teams and project owners;

Encourage collaboration and nurture ideas with subscribing, commenting, and upvoting features on submitted feedback; and

Close feedback loops with employees by taking action on tracked feedback themes and trends.