Qualtrics Launches Frontline Feedback,
Qualtrics today launched Frontline Feedback, a collaboration tool that helps customer experience (CX) leaders collect, prioritize, and act on customer, employee, and product feedback, as part of its Qualtrics CustomerXM platform.
With Frontline Feedback, organizations can do the following:
- Engage employees and other stakeholders by helping them identify customer experience gaps and contribute to a more customer-centric culture;
- Empower employees to provide customer, employee, and product experience feedback using the channels they prefer;
- Prioritize feedback and, using advanced text analytics, surface hidden insights and recommended actions to the appropriate teams and project owners;
- Encourage collaboration and nurture ideas with subscribing, commenting, and upvoting features on submitted feedback; and
- Close feedback loops with employees by taking action on tracked feedback themes and trends.
"Customers have higher expectations of brands than ever before. Frontline Feedback is the best solution to help organizations deliver a new standard of customer experience by proactively finding ways to meet, and exceed, consumer expectations," said Rupali Jain, director of product management for CustomerXM at Qualtrics, in a statement. "This outside-in approach to optimizing your CX program engages employees to help organizations close customer experience gaps, improve product experiences, and deliver on their brand promise."
"Frontline Feedback is an exciting addition to Qualtrics' ever-growing product," said Tim Aulph, customer care information systems analyst at North American Bancard, in a statement. "We are excited to leverage this capability for our customer care team, which would allow the employees closest to the customer to share their insights and enhance our ability to address customer needs and preferences."