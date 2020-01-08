Gongos Launches DICE Assessment 2.0

Gongos, a decision intelligence company, today introduced a second iteration of its Decision Intelligence|Customer Experience (DICE) assessment. The assessment, initially released in 2017, has been leveraged by executives across consumer insights, customer experience, strategy, and innovation to better understand how their organizations perform on 11 key measures related to customers.

DICE 2.0 not only identifies organizational barriers to excelling at customer centricity, but its proprietary algorithm deciphers the top areas of opportunity to overcome challenges; populates instant inspiration and use cases; and offers the option to download resources that serve as a gateway to activate learning in a microsite designed as a complimentary diagnostic and learning tool.