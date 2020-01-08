Gongos Launches DICE Assessment 2.0
Gongos, a decision intelligence company, today introduced a second iteration of its Decision Intelligence|Customer Experience (DICE) assessment. The assessment, initially released in 2017, has been leveraged by executives across consumer insights, customer experience, strategy, and innovation to better understand how their organizations perform on 11 key measures related to customers.
DICE 2.0 not only identifies organizational barriers to excelling at customer centricity, but its proprietary algorithm deciphers the top areas of opportunity to overcome challenges; populates instant inspiration and use cases; and offers the option to download resources that serve as a gateway to activate learning in a microsite designed as a complimentary diagnostic and learning tool.
"For leaders to truly internalize the implications of their scores, they need to be given context of how the measures play out inside their organizations," said Camille Nicita, president and CEO of Gongos, in a statement. "While we conduct supplementary workshops to help our clients activate on their DICE findings, we don't have the luxury of doing that with the hundreds of others who take the assessment. Therefore, we rebuilt the assessment to provide instant and actionable takeaways to begin implementing in their organizations.
"The biggest barriers to making customer centricity happen are not for lack of want, but rather internal dynamics that create misalignment and lost momentum," Nicita continued. "While there is no one-size-fits-all approach to overcome challenges to customer centricity, DICE 2.0 can be leveraged as a catalyst for organizations to mobilize approaches to better fulfill on customer-centric strategies."