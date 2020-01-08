Bazaarvoice Names New CEO

Bazaarvoice has appointed Keith Nealon as CEO. Joe Davis of Marlin Equity Partners has served as CEO since Marlin Equity acquired Bazaarvoice in February 2018; he will transition out of the CEO role and return to his original role as operating executive.

"Keith is a seasoned entrepreneur and executive with a strong track record leading successful, client-focused growth. His technology and go-to-market experience is the ideal match for the business needs of Bazaarvoice," Davis said in a statement. "With expansion into international markets, acquisitions of new solutions, and organic roadmap acceleration over the last two years, Bazaarvoice is positioned for continued growth, and we look forward to Keith driving exponential success for the business and its clients."

Most recently, Nealon was chairman and CEO of financial technology platform Vyze, which was acquired by Mastercard in April. Prior to that, he held leadership roles at both private and public technology companies, including Adaptive Insights, Eloqua, ShoreTel, Conductor, and NaviSite.