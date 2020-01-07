TextBetter Awarded U.S. Patent for Business Texting Solution

TextBetter, a provider of business texting solutions, was awarded a patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its method and system for text enablement of landline telephone numbers.

TextBetter enables business users to send and receive text messages from their landline telephone numbers using their existing email. TextBetter converts customers email into text messages and delivers them with the business' landline number listed as sender. The cloud-based solution works with any email client and landline number, including toll-free telephone numbers, allowing users to keep their existing contact information using the same number for voice and text messaging. Businesses get a history of every text conversation, both searchable and archived in their mail servers, without adding resources.