Artificial Solutions Integrates with Vonage

Artificial Solutions, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence solutions, has partnered with Vonage and introduced a new connector that integrates Teneo into Vonage's API Platform.

Teneo users can now deploy conversational AI applications into new channels by leveraging the Vonage cloud-based communications API platform, which makes it easier to manage multiple channels, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Viber, voice, or SMS, from a single platform.

"Communications into the next decade needs to be more flexible, intelligent,and personal," said Mark Summerson, vice president of partners at Vonage, in a statement. "Working with Artificial Solutions enables us to offer our customers access to advanced conversational AI technology and easily incorporate it into their existing communications platforms."

Using Teneo, Artificial Solutions' conversational AI development platform, Vonage customers can automate their agent-based live chats, streamline operations, offer a personalized human-like interaction, and extend service to 24/7/365. With Teneo Connectors, enterprises can integrate a variety of back-end systems and processes into their conversational AI interface using a pre-built library of intelligent connectors that span business and AI assets, including robotic process automation and CPaaS. This expands the chatbot's capabilities and enables it to deliver more intelligent responses based on the back-end actions, requests, and processes it has executed.