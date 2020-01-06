Frontdesk Rebrands as True Lark

FrontdeskAI, developer of artificial tntelligence (AI) assistants for location-based businesses and franchises, today rebranded as True Lark.

While FrontdeskAI provided a launchpad to bring front-desk solutions to appointment-based businesses, the company has added features and innovations to its portfolio, supporting entire phone and web customer engagement through conversational AI tools.

True Lark's conversational AI assistants allow users to automate and improve front-desk processes and customer engagement. With this rebranding, the company aims to expand into new markets and geographies, giving businesses such as healthcare providers and retailers new AI capabilities to run front-office operations.