IGnation Releases Platform for Developing Instagram Influencers

IGnation has released a platform to help companies become social media influencers and organically grow their fan base and engagement on Instagram.

The IGnation platform provides security features that ensure compliance with Instagram algorithms. It does not trigger Instagram algorithmic deletion, and users do not need to provide their Instagram passwords, account information, or other data to IGnation. The IGnation community is by invitation only, meaning that a referral from a current member is required to join IGnation.