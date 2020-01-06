IGnation Releases Platform for Developing Instagram Influencers
IGnation has released a platform to help companies become social media influencers and organically grow their fan base and engagement on Instagram.
The IGnation platform provides security features that ensure compliance with Instagram algorithms. It does not trigger Instagram algorithmic deletion, and users do not need to provide their Instagram passwords, account information, or other data to IGnation. The IGnation community is by invitation only, meaning that a referral from a current member is required to join IGnation.
"Everyone, from influencers to brands and even aspiring social media influencers, can now boost the ROI of their Instagram strategies in 2020 and thereafter by simply using the IGnation platform," said Andrew Krynin, CEO and founder of IGnation, in a statement. "This is the first platform of its kind, and are we excited for this launch and the subsequent rollouts to this platform in 2020."