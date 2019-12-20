ZoomInfo Launches Privacy Center

ZoomInfo, a provider of market intelligence solutions, has launched a suite of privacy-focused solutions designed to help companies with upcoming privacy regulations, including the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), which takes effect next month.

It also launched Privacy Center, a multipurpose data privacy destination for educating companies and consumers about the latest privacy regulations, with guides and best practices.

To accommodate those affected by CCPA, ZoomInfo has implemented a notice and choice program that proactively notifies professionals in California of their professional data included in the ZoomInfo platforms and lets them review, update, or remove their profiles. As part of the release, ZoomInfo has upgraded its privacy management systems and processes, allowing individuals to claim their profiles and control their data as information changes.

"Our team of privacy and legal professionals has always kept ahead of privacy regulations around the world and around the country," said Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo's founder and CEO, in a statement. "Our Privacy Center brings our knowledge about data privacy and regulations to life and will serve as an invaluable resource to provide customers and consumers with the information to comply with the latest regulations, especially with CCPA on the horizon."

Among the changes to its platform, users can now sync master suppression lists to directly propagate opt-outs from CRM and marketing systems. Additionally, every professional profile within ZoomInfo will include published notice dates and denote consumer opt-out requests.

ZoomInfo is also supporting data compliance outside of its platform through the recent launch of its ZoomInfo Compliance API to help companies manage opt-out requests from any email address associated with an individual across applications in real time.