Swiftpage Names New President/CEO

Swiftpage, provider of the Act! cloud-enabled CRM and marketing automation platform for small and mid-sized businesses, today named Steve Oriola as its new president and CEO.

Oriola has been actively involved with the business for more than a year, serving on Swiftpage's board. He previously served for 10 years as an executive at Constant Contact, and was CEO of three cloud-based software companies, including Pipedrive, a provider of sales tools for SMBs.

"The opportunity to work alongside the Swiftpage team I've had the good fortune to meet was just too good to pass up," Oriola said in a statement. "This team has taken one of the most recognizable legacy brands in the CRM space and turned it into a robust, all-in-one solution for SMBs around the world looking to optimize customer engagement, conversion, and retention. I can't wait to dig in and begin working with the hundreds of thousands of Act! users worldwide as we continue to look for ways to add value and help grow their businesses."

Oriola replaces H. John Oechsle, who has guided Swiftpage for the past seven years. Oechsle will continue to be involved with Swiftpage as a board member and shareholder.