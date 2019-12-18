Anaplan Adds AI-Powered Predictive Sales Planning

Anaplan today introduced artificial intelligence-powered capabilities for Predictive Sales Planning to help businesses optimize the design and execution of sales and revenue strategies.

Anaplan’s Predictive Sales Planning technology lets sales leaders analyze accounts based on AI-enriched insights, including company growth trends, business partnerships, hiring trends, technographics, and buyer intent. These predictive insights help businesses optimize sales team performance and prioritize accounts with the greatest propensity to buy.

"In complex selling environments, revenue leaders often struggle with identifying and prioritizing the optimal segments to focus on to best meet their commercial goals," said Jason Loh, global head of sales solutions at Anaplan, in a statement. "Anaplan's Predictive Sales Planning capabilities leverage the power of AI and [machine learning] to equip sales leaders with actionable intelligence that accelerates growth and expansion. With the Anaplan platform, sales leaders can make better, faster decisions about what new markets to attack and which opportunities to invest in while streamlining revenue operations."

Anaplan’s Predictive Sales Planning technology is available in four solutions, including the following: