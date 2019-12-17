Marchex Acquires Sonar Technologies

Marchex, a provider of call analytics, has acquired Sonar Technologies, an enterprise text and messaging sales engagement and analytics company, for $12.5 million.

Sonar provides a text and messaging platform for companies in real estate, consumer lending, travel, automotive, and other industries. This acquisition expands Marchex's conversational data set and its ability to use artificial intelligence to surface deep consumer intent signals across texts, messaging, and voice communication channels.