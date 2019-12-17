Marchex Acquires Sonar Technologies
Marchex, a provider of call analytics, has acquired Sonar Technologies, an enterprise text and messaging sales engagement and analytics company, for $12.5 million.
Sonar provides a text and messaging platform for companies in real estate, consumer lending, travel, automotive, and other industries. This acquisition expands Marchex's conversational data set and its ability to use artificial intelligence to surface deep consumer intent signals across texts, messaging, and voice communication channels.
"As part of our mission to create a leading conversational analytics and solutions company, today we are extending our analytics and customer engagement technologies with expanded text and messaging capabilities, one of the fastest-growing consumer communications channels," said Russell Horowitz, Marchex's executive chairman, in a statement. "We are seeing a significant increase in demand from customers asking us to apply our conversation analytics and solutions to text and messaging. With Sonar, we are adding substantial new capabilities and an innovative team that is enabling businesses across multiple verticals to employ robust text and messaging solutions to grow revenue. We think the combination of these capabilities will enable Marchex to be one of the first companies to offer deep consumer intent AI signals with actionable insights across voice and text."
"We are excited to unite with Marchex to build a leading conversational analytics and solutions company," said Matthew Berman, Sonar Technologies' CEO, in a statement. "We have years of experience building a highly configurable text and messaging platform that drives lift in customer engagement and sales through delivering highly personalized experiences for leading brands. Our focus on our customers aligns with Marchex's customer-centric culture. Together, we will be able to provide a more complete view of business and consumer communications across voice and text, all while leveraging AI and automation to help brands deliver the most personalized consumer sales experiences at enterprise scale."