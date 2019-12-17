Terminus Acquires Sigstr

Terminus, an account-based marketing platform provider, has acquired Sigstr, an email signature marketing platform provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The addition of Sigstr helps Terminus create an end-to-end account-centric marketing platform based on intent, engagement, and relationship data.

"Combining the Sigstr solution with our platform is another strategic step in helping our customers drive account-based transformation and put ABM to work across their entire revenue funnel," said Tim Kopp, who wazs just named CEO and executive chairman of Terminus, in a statement. "We're thrilled to welcome Sigstr's talented team and its customers into the Terminus family. Together, we're positioned to revolutionize how businesses drive sustainable growth."

The combined solution enables revenue teams to determine their best-fit segments, prioritize accounts, and identify the next-best-action for execution. This allows businesses to do the following:

Align account-centric messaging across the entire customer lifecycle, from digital advertising to employee email interactions;

Use relationship intelligence to identify priority accounts and better understand how buying teams interact; and

Integrate employee email marketing into account-based programs to unlock a new channel of engagement for target accounts.