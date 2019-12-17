Fonative and Numeracle to Deliver Trusted Calling to Contact Centers
Through a new partnership announced today, Fonative, a communications company, will deploy Numeracle's NumeraCert and NumeraList solutions to vet and verify numbers, enabling call centers to use phone numbers that are already verified and laying the groundwork for STIR/SHAKEN call attestation.
By registering numbers with NumeraList, legitimate calls are identified to the network. As a result, outbound calls to consumers originating from call centers will not be incorrectly tagged and displayed as fraud or scam calls.
With Numeracle's NumeraCert, Fonative's customers will receive "Trusted Entity" status after an investigation and compliance process confirming the identity and bona fides of the calling party. After certification is complete, Fonative uses NumeraList to establish the baseline of truth for the removal of improper call labels applied to outbound calls.
"Call completion issues will rise in the future as a greater number of telephony service providers adopt STIR/SHAKEN to authenticate legitimacy of a calling party's number," said Steve Smith, founder and CEO of Fonative, in a statement. "We are in an era where the availability of clean numbers that are untainted from the robocalling tag is declining and are in short supply. By adding NumeraCert to Fonative's technology stack, calls placed from numbers previously used by so-called bad actors are treated as clean, so calls placed actually reach the called party."
"For the last two years, we've been working on the vetting framework to support the verification of legal entities on the voice channel," said Rebekah Johnson, founder and CEO of Numeracle, in a statement. "With [U.S. Federal Trade Commission] enforcement at the service provider level increasingly impacting enterprise clients, working with a provider displaying the utmost commitment to privacy, security, and compliance has become absolutely critical. Fonative is that partner who shares our vision in ensuring clients' use of the voice channel continues uninterrupted."