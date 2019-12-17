Fonative and Numeracle to Deliver Trusted Calling to Contact Centers

Through a new partnership announced today, Fonative, a communications company, will deploy Numeracle's NumeraCert and NumeraList solutions to vet and verify numbers, enabling call centers to use phone numbers that are already verified and laying the groundwork for STIR/SHAKEN call attestation.

By registering numbers with NumeraList, legitimate calls are identified to the network. As a result, outbound calls to consumers originating from call centers will not be incorrectly tagged and displayed as fraud or scam calls.

With Numeracle's NumeraCert, Fonative's customers will receive "Trusted Entity" status after an investigation and compliance process confirming the identity and bona fides of the calling party. After certification is complete, Fonative uses NumeraList to establish the baseline of truth for the removal of improper call labels applied to outbound calls.