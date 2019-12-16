MeaningCloud Partners with Automation Anywhere

MeaningCloud, a text and deep semantic analytics provider, has partnered with Automation Anywhere, a provider of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions, to enable software bots to understand unstructured information in documents, emails, and interactions in the contact center, implementing smarter automatic processes, and accelerating digital transformation.

"MeaningCloud is excited to partner with Automation Anywhere, a leader in RPA, and contribute its unique mix of AI technologies to enable Automation Anywhere’s software bots to deeply understand and leverage complex unstructured content in their automatic processes," said Jose Gonzalez, CEO of MeaningCloud, in a statement.

MeaningCloud has also joined Automation Anywhere's Technology Alliance Program (TAP). MeaningCloud will develop bots that will incorporate its technology in scenarios where an advanced understanding of unstructured content is required.